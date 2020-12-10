Advertisement

4.37 million meals revealed during Share Your Holidays Grand Finale

By Katie Rousonelos
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 11:14 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A total of 4.37 million meals was revealed to be raised during Wednesday’s Share Your Holidays Grand Finale.

We still need your help to reach our largest goal yet, five million meals.

The NBC15 Share Your Holidays Grand Finale Phone-A-Thon and Sort-A-Thon may be over, but the campaign continues through the end of the month.

People can donate online or at a grocery store check out at one of these locations:

  • Hy-Vee
  • Metcalfe’s Markets
  • Pick ‘n Save
  • Woodman’s

Because of you, we know we can reach our five million meal goal this year as we try to eliminate hunger here in Southwestern Wisconsin.

Right now, one in nine people in 16 counties are dealing with hunger and need our help to lift their burdens and ease their struggle to find their next meal.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An optical illusion made Blue Mound appear like a mountain towering over Madison. Photo Credit:...
No, that’s not a mountain behind Madison...
Authorities have recovered the body of a missing employee at Didion.
Body of Didion employee recovered from Columbia Co. grain silo
Two children died after a vehicle ran into a Panama City Beach mini-golf course on Front Beach...
Crash at PCB mini-golf course kills two children
An F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the Wisconsin Air National Guard's 115th Fighter Wing at...
Search for pilot continues after Wisconsin Air National Guard F-16 crashes in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula
The Jefferson Co. Sheriff's Office has closed U.S. 12 at Hwy. 26 near Fort Atkinson.
Wis. DOJ investigates officer involved death near Fort Atkinson

Latest News

Mentoring Positives engaging teens while pandemic closes schools
Mentoring Positives engaging teens while pandemic closes schools
4.37 million meals raised announced at SYH finale
4.37 million meals raised announced at SYH finale
PD
Public voices concerns about MPD chief hiring process in PFC meeting
DOJ investigates officer-involved death near Fort Atkinson
DOJ investigates officer-involved death near Fort Atkinson