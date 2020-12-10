4.37 million meals revealed during Share Your Holidays Grand Finale

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A total of 4.37 million meals was revealed to be raised during Wednesday’s Share Your Holidays Grand Finale.

We still need your help to reach our largest goal yet, five million meals.

The NBC15 Share Your Holidays Grand Finale Phone-A-Thon and Sort-A-Thon may be over, but the campaign continues through the end of the month.

People can donate online or at a grocery store check out at one of these locations:

Hy-Vee

Metcalfe’s Markets

Pick ‘n Save

Woodman’s

Because of you, we know we can reach our five million meal goal this year as we try to eliminate hunger here in Southwestern Wisconsin.

Right now, one in nine people in 16 counties are dealing with hunger and need our help to lift their burdens and ease their struggle to find their next meal.

