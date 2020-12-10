ALERT DAY: Saturday Snowfall

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An approaching weekend weather system will drop rain & snow across much of the Midwest. Snow chances continue increasing for southern Wisconsin. While there may still be changes to the exact track and amounts of snow, the First Alert Team is calling this Saturday a First Alert Day.

The System

A developing and eventually deepening low-pressure center will move across the Midwest. As of now, this system tracks through central Illinois and into Michigan. A band of snow sets up north of the low - in a zone of cooler air that surges in around the system. That band is expected to pass through southern Wisconsin and Northern/Central Michigan. Flurries may transition into brief, heavier snow showers before the entire system departs late Saturday into Sunday.

A strong low-pressure system will pass by just south of Wisconsin. Madison & the rest of south-central Wisconsin lies in the colder zone of this setup. A snow band is expected to pass by and drop accumulating snowfall - a snowfall which may make driving tricky. (WMTV NBC15)

When?

The first showers & flurries may begin as early as Friday evening in far southwest Wisconsin. Rain changes over to snow later Friday and overnight into Saturday. As the low passes by, snowfall continues through Saturday morning & afternoon. Snowfall shuts off late Saturday. A few flurries may be possible early Sunday morning.

Where?

Most of southern Wisconsin stands the best chance of seeing an accumulating snowfall. Areas closer to the lake - especially SE sections of Wisconsin may see more of a mix due to influence from Lake Michigan. NE winds off of the lake may warm the nearby atmosphere and change snow over to rain. Snow chances fall off farther north into central Wisconsin due to drier air aloft. This will create a sharp cutoff in snow accumulation.

How Much?

There is high chance that 2" or more of snow may fall across southern Wisconsin on Saturday. (WMTV NBC15)

This has been the biggest question & the toughest to get a firm handle on. The upper-level disturbance which will drive this event is now over the desert southwest. It has only moved over land within the last few hours. Weather balloons may now sample the disturbance and give us a more accurate picture at snowfall amounts and exact track. Updates are likely later this afternoon & evening.

That said, a corridor of snow sets up across southern Wisconsin. A range of 1″-6″ appears possible from the stateline to just north of Madison. There is a high probability of 2″+ accumulation for Madison and much of southern Wisconsin. There is still an opportunity for models to adjust the track of this system - so accumulation estimates may change between now and the event.

The snowfall amounts may make driving tricky and plowing a bit harder to keep up with - especially in a brief, heavier snow shower.

There is a medium chance that 4" or more of snow may fall in south-central Wisconsin on Saturday. (WMTV NBC15)

Here are a couple limiting factors to keep in mind:

Warmer Waters over Lake Michigan -- Water temperatures are cooler, but still above-freezing. NE winds off of the lake will warm the nearby atmosphere and force more of a rain/snow mix. Areas near the lake shore - especially far SE Wisconsin - may see more rain than snow in this event.

Dry air to the North - The low-pressure center will draw in colder & much drier air from the north. This will create a sharp cutoff in snowfall accumulation across central/northern Wisconsin. If models adjust the track farther south, this cutoff zone may get closer to Madison. This will change snowfall totals.

Bottom Line -- Stay Up-to-Date

Forecast changes are likely in the next 24-48 hours. Stay up-to-date on the forecast here and via social media. Follow the First Alert Weather Team for the latest updates:

