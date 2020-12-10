Advertisement

Beautiful Weather Today but a Snowy Start to the Weekend

Sunny skies with highs in the 50s today.
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 7:21 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - High pressure will continue to dominate the weather for today. The ridge is drifting off to the east of here and thus, we will have southerly winds. Couple the southerly winds with sunshine and temperatures will rise quickly this morning. Highs this afternoon are expected to reach the low and mid-50s over most of southern Wisconsin.

Sunny and very mild conditions today but rain and snow will be likely Friday night and Saturday.
Sunny and very mild conditions today but rain and snow will be likely Friday night and Saturday.(wmtv weather)

Big changes are on the way as we head through Friday and into Saturday. Low pressure will slide into the southern Plains later today. As it does it will strengthen and start to move quickly to the northeast.

Models continue to differ on the track this storm will take. They are also differing on how much milder air will pushing in off Lake Michigan (which would lead to more of mix and less snow) and how much drier air will punch in out of the northwest.

Either way, the upper end of snow totals will be around 6 to 8 inches and the lower totals will be in the half in range. There will likely be a sharp cutoff between the heavier and lighter totals.

The NBC15 First Alert Weather Team will be monitoring the system closely and will provide updates as new model information becomes available. As of 7:00am Thursday, There are no Advisories nor Watches in effect in this area.

