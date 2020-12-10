Beloit Snappers invited to become affiliate of Miami Marlins

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Beloit Snappers received a formal invitation to become an affiliate of the Miami Marlins Wednesday, which would enhance their Advanced-A classification after nearly 40 years at the Class A level.

The affiliation and elevation to the Advanced-A level comes as part of ongoing Professional Baseball Agreement negotiations between Major and Minor League Baseball, according to a news release.

The Snappers noted that the Marlins reached the playoffs this year and have the fifth-best farm system in baseball, according to the MLB Pipeline.

Quint Studer of Gateway Professional Baseball, the managing partner of the Snappers, said the team was thankful for this invitation.

“When Major League Baseball reached out and said that Marlins CEO Derek Jeter would be inviting Beloit, I was thrilled,” said Studer.

Studer also spoke of his appreciation for the community as they work on the new stadium.

“Thanks to the support of the fans and the community for the stadium project, Beloit will be one of the 120 licensed Minor League teams in 2021 and beyond, have a great new partnership with the Miami Marlins, and bring a higher level of competition and talent to Beloit fans by being moved up to the Advanced-A level,” said Studer.

The new multi-use stadium is slated to open next summer.

Beloit was previously an affiliate of the Oakland Athletics from 2013-2020, the Minnesota Twins from 2005-2012, and the Milwaukee Brewers from 1982-2004.

