Icy roads blamed for Monroe Co. rollover crash

The driver was trapped in his truck after it rolled.
A driver was injured when his truck slid on an icy road and struck a tree on December 10, 2020.
A driver was injured when his truck slid on an icy road and struck a tree on December 10, 2020.(Monroe Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 3:54 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TOWNSHIP OF SHELDON, Wis. (WMTV) - Icy roads were blamed for a Thursday morning rollover crash in Monroe Co. that trapped the driver in his pickup truck.

According to the Monroe Co. Sheriff’s Office, Harlowe Osteboe was heading down Mead Ave. in the Township of Sheldon around 10 a.m. when his 1997 Ford Ranger hit the icy patch, rolled over, and struck a tree.

Osteboe managed to call the Sheriff’s Office and told them he was trapped in the vehicle. Emergency crews responded to the scene and because of the nature of the injuries he sustained, Ostebow was flown to a nearby hospital for treatment.

In a statement about the crash, the Sheriff’s Office used the opportunity to remind drivers that even with warmer than average temperatures this winter, hills and coulees in the area can become icy.

Its an important reminder as temperatures are expected to plummet over the next few days as snow is threatening much of the region.

Man arrested for exposing himself to Madison Dollar Tree shopper