Incoming Madison Democrat calls Sen. Johnson ‘scum’

Democratic U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan also tweeted he was “Wisconsin’s biggest embarrassment.”
Francesca Hong
Francesca Hong
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 10:54 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — An incoming Democratic state lawmaker from Madison is calling U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson “delusional scum” in reaction to the Republican considering challenging Electoral College results in Congress.

Francesca Hong was elected in November to represent a downtown Madison district. She tweeted Thursday in response to a story about Johnson considering the objection to Democrat Joe Biden’s win over Trump.

Hong did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Johnson’s spokesman also did not immediately respond.

Democratic U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan also tweeted criticism of Johnson, calling him “Wisconsin’s biggest embarrassment.”

