Janesville Police investigate shots fired involving 2 cars

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Janesville Police Department is investigating after witnesses reported shots fired involving two cars on Nov. 25.

Janesville Police responded around 6 p.m. on Nov. 25 to the Kwik Trip at 3213 South Highway 51 after hearing of a shots fired incident.

Witnesses told officers that a dark colored SUV was chasing a silver colored sedan, according to a news release. Janesville Police continued, saying the witnesses claimed two shots were fired from one of the two vehicles.

JPD noted that both cars drove east on Highway 11, then north on I-39/90.

Officers recovered one shell casing at the scene and no one was injured.

Janesville Police described the two vehicles, saying that one was a 2005-2010 model of a silver Chrysler 300. Officers described the other as a dark colored, 2007-2014 model Lincoln Navigator.

Janesville Police Department ask that anyone with information about this incident call their department at 608-757-2244, CrimeStoppers at 608-756-3636 or leave an anonymous tip on the P3 app.

