Jennifer Aniston shares Wausau woman’s message of love

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - When you post on social media, you probably don’t expect it to be seen by millions of people. That’s exactly what happened to one Wausau woman advocating for change.

If you live in Wausau, you’ve probably driven by Narvana Whitehead’s home and seen her rainbow steps and Black Lives Matter signage. But it was her new “I love you” sign that is having her message seen by more than just cars driving by.

“The house with the rainbow stairs, that’s what I always tell people when they’re like ‘oh where do you live?’” Whitehead said.

The rainbow stairs, the social advocacy signs, and the high traffic area make it a well-known house locally.

“Yeah it’s a lot of waves and honks all through the day when I’m outside,” she said.

But little did Whitehead know, someone took a snapshot of her new “I love you” sign and posted it to Instagram.

The full sign reads, “I Love You!!!! You’re probably thinking, ‘you don’t even know me’ but, if people can hate for no reason, I can love.”

Then, actress Jennifer Aniston would re-post the photo on her story, who has over 35 million followers on Instagram.

“It was pretty cool that a little-town person can be seen by that many people,” Whitehead said.

A fan of the popular sitcom “Friends” herself, made it that much more of a thrill for Whitehead.

“I woke up with a lot of inbox messages and my brother called me and he was freaking out because he was like ‘Jennifer Aniston liked your thing,’” she said.

It was 24 hours of fame from a well-known actress that Whitehead hopes will further spread her message of love.

“People are going to take it as a political thing, they’re going to take it as a racial thing as a bunch of different things but it’s going to make people talk about conversations, it’s going to be an uncomfortable conversation sometimes, but it’s going to make conversations that need to happen, happen,” Whitehead said.

Whitehead’s advocacy was intensified after George Floyd’s murder. She said she can take a sign down and be fine, but a person of color can’t change their skin and people in the LGBTQ community can’t change who they are.

“I just wish people could take a second to step into somebody else’s shoes and see how they might feel in a situation instead of only worrying about themselves,” she said.

Whitehead gets mixed reactions from people each day and she doesn’t plan to remove her signage so she can keep spreading her message of love.

