Surveillance photo released after elderly woman has car stolen while donating to food pantry

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two weeks after a Madison woman had her car stolen while donating to a food pantry, MPD has released a photo of the suspect.

MPD says that the 75-year-old woman’s car is still missing Thursday after over two weeks, which is creating “a real hardship” for her and her husband.

The Madison woman had her car and purse stolen on the morning of Nov. 25 while she was making a donation to a local food pantry, just one day before Thanksgiving.

The Madison Police Department reports that the woman parked her car in the street on the 1400 block of Prairie Road, which is near the pantry. She left the car unlocked and running, saying she would only be inside for a minute.

A suspect then jumped inside the car and took off, MPD explained. The woman said she saw her 2014 Toyota Camry speeding northbound on Prairie, then called her husband for a ride.

A witness told MPD that he saw a man wearing a hooded sweatshirt jump into the driver’s seat of the car just as the woman walked into the food pantry. MPD added that the woman’s purse was in the front passenger seat of the car, also now stolen.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect should call the Madison Area Crimestoppers at 608-266-6014 or go online immediately.

