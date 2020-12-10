Advertisement

Madison Reading Project wraps up community book drive

Gathers books for kids across the area.
Madison Reading Project is hosting a Community Book Drive this holiday season.
Madison Reading Project is hosting a Community Book Drive this holiday season.
By Colton Molesky
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 5:20 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -

The organization, Madison Reading Project, continues its community book drive, and even that started on November 15th and end on December 15th.

The group says that two-thirds of low-income homes do not have books, a resource the organization’s website says is the number one leading indicator of academic success. The book drive is an event meant to target such stats and offer books to more kids in the area.

The group also partners with the Empty Stocking Club to give 10,000 books to kids that need them most this holiday season. That means the Madison Reading Project is getting donations out the door almost as fast as they are coming in, which is why they need help more than ever from the community.

Donations can be brought in by drop off or a donation of funds, which goes towards book purchases. Businesses can commit to becoming a sponsor or opening their location up as a book donation station. Families can host virtual book drives to help gather books. Every book helps, and Childs says the campaign is even more impactful during the pandemic.

The Madison Reading Project has given over 163,000 books to over 81,000 kids since 2014. To learn more about how you can donate, go to the organization’s website.

