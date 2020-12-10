Madison sixth-grader proves you can make a difference at any age

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison sixth-grader has shown that you can make a difference at any age.

Jaden Mae Hansell sent a letter to Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin last spring. In the letter, Jaden explained to staff that she was a sixth grader who “wanted COVID-19 to go away.” She also said she wanted to help families in need, so Jaden donated $10 to help a family.

“Tell them that we are here for you!” Jaden said. “And no matter what we will always be!”

Jaden also told the Second Harvest employees to “keep going.”

Jaden said it was important for her to write the letter because she had previously served people experiencing homelessness, which inspired her to do more.

“So then we figured out about Second Harvest and I decided to donate because nobody should be hungry, especially around the holidays,” said Jaden.

Amber, Jaden’s mother, said it meant a lot to her that her daughter sent out this letter.

“She has a very big heart and just very proud of her and I hope this sends a strong message for us to just take care of each other and to be kind and helpful,” said Amber.

Amber was so touched by Jaden’s letter that she even matched her daughter’s donation.

After an interview with NBC15′s John Stofflet, he compared Jaden to his mother when she was that age.

“Jaden who was here was a sixth grader and all I could think of was when my mom was that age, she was facing hunger,” Stofflet said. “She’s now 100 years old and the first thing she remembers in her life is facing hunger.”

Stofflet told Jaden that his mom remembered the people who helped and that he was grateful for her helping others.

