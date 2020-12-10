Man arrested for exposing himself to Madison Dollar Tree shopper

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man is accused of exposing his genitals to a woman Wednesday while she was shopping at a Dollar Tree.

The woman was shopping around 5:05 p.m. at the Dollar Tree on Thierer Road when she noticed a man staring at her while exposing himself, according to an incident report.

MPD noted that the suspect left the store in his car, but the woman was able to get the license plate.

Madison Police located the suspect, 65-year-old Randall C. Miller, and took him to the Dane County Jail.

Officials charged Miller with alleged lewd, lascivious behavior.

