Advertisement

Meriter releases top baby names for 2020

Jackson and Charlotte top the list - again.
Photo courtesy: MGN
Photo courtesy: MGN(WLUC)
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 10:33 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The names on the diplomas for Madison’s Class of 2038 will look a lot like the graduating class right before it, at least if the list of top baby names at UnityPoint Health - Meriter is anything to go by.

For the second year in a row, Charlotte was the most popular name for girls born at the hospital, while Jackson (or some version of the name) help the top slot for boys for the third straight time.

Rounding out the too ten list for the girls are the exact same nine names as 2019, just in a different order. Isabelle (or Isabella) moved up the furthest, going from 10th place to a tie for 2nd place. Meanwhile, Madelynn dropped from a tie for first to being tied for sixth.

The boys’ list saw a bit of churn, with three new names - James/Jameson, John/Johnathan, and Logan - appearing in the top ten. Liam also was replaced by William and moved up into second place.

Approximately 4,500 babies were born at the hospital this year, according to hospital statistics.

TOP GIRL NAMES

1. Charlotte

2. Isabelle/Isabella

2. Lilian/Lilliana/Lily

2. Olivia

5. Emma

6. Nora/Norah

6. Madeline/Madelyn

8. Claire/Clara

9. Evelynn

10. Harper

TOP BOY NAMES

1. Jackson/Jaxon/Jack

2. William

3. Henry

4. Theo/Theodore

5. James/Jameson

6. Owen

7. Leonardo/Leo

8. Oliver

9. John/Jonathan

10. Logan

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An optical illusion made Blue Mound appear like a mountain towering over Madison. Photo Credit:...
No, that’s not a mountain behind Madison...
Authorities have recovered the body of a missing employee at Didion.
Body of Didion employee recovered from Columbia Co. grain silo
The Jefferson Co. Sheriff's Office has closed U.S. 12 at Hwy. 26 near Fort Atkinson.
Wis. DOJ investigates officer involved death near Fort Atkinson
An F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the Wisconsin Air National Guard's 115th Fighter Wing at...
Search for pilot continues after Wisconsin Air National Guard F-16 crashes in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula
Two children died after a vehicle ran into a Panama City Beach mini-golf course on Front Beach...
Crash at PCB mini-golf course kills two children

Latest News

Property Taxes | Photo Credit MGN
Report: Wisconsin school property taxes increase 3.3%
An F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the Wisconsin Air National Guard's 115th Fighter Wing at...
Search continues for Madison-based pilot who crashed in the Upper Peninsula
Sunny and very mild conditions today but rain and snow will be likely Friday night and Saturday.
Beautiful Weather Today but a Snowy Start to the Weekend
Madison Reading Project is hosting a Community Book Drive this holiday season.
Madison Reading Project wraps up community book drive