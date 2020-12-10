Meriter releases top baby names for 2020

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The names on the diplomas for Madison’s Class of 2038 will look a lot like the graduating class right before it, at least if the list of top baby names at UnityPoint Health - Meriter is anything to go by.

For the second year in a row, Charlotte was the most popular name for girls born at the hospital, while Jackson (or some version of the name) help the top slot for boys for the third straight time.

Rounding out the too ten list for the girls are the exact same nine names as 2019, just in a different order. Isabelle (or Isabella) moved up the furthest, going from 10th place to a tie for 2nd place. Meanwhile, Madelynn dropped from a tie for first to being tied for sixth.

The boys’ list saw a bit of churn, with three new names - James/Jameson, John/Johnathan, and Logan - appearing in the top ten. Liam also was replaced by William and moved up into second place.

Approximately 4,500 babies were born at the hospital this year, according to hospital statistics.

TOP GIRL NAMES

1. Charlotte

2. Isabelle/Isabella

2. Lilian/Lilliana/Lily

2. Olivia

5. Emma

6. Nora/Norah

6. Madeline/Madelyn

8. Claire/Clara

9. Evelynn

10. Harper

TOP BOY NAMES

1. Jackson/Jaxon/Jack

2. William

3. Henry

4. Theo/Theodore

5. James/Jameson

6. Owen

7. Leonardo/Leo

8. Oliver

9. John/Jonathan

10. Logan

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.