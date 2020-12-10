MGE warns of spike in scam calls

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Gas and Electric is warning customers about an increase in the number of scam calls being made by individuals impersonating utility workers.

According to a statement from the company, an increasing number of customers reported receiving the calls Thursday. The imposters threaten to disconnect the customer’s service if they don’t pay their bills immediately.

“This is not how MGE does business,” Communications Manager Kaya Freiman said, reminding customers that the company is not doing disconnections at this time.

MGE is assuring customers who receive a call like this that it is not coming from the utility.

It also provided a link to more information on spotting scams like these.

