MPD: Minivan’s window shot out while driving near Elver Park

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Dept. is investigating after a shot that likely came from a BB gun pierced one of the front windows of a minivan driving near Elver Park late Tuesday afternoon.

According to the police incident report, a mom and her son were in the minivan at the time. They were heading south on McKenna Blvd., near Morraine View Dr., around 4:30 p.m. with the shot struck the front passenger window.

The responding officers concluded the shot probably came from a BB gun.

Witnesses told investigators they saw several children playing in the area at the time, however none of them remembered seeing any of the kids carrying a weapon.

