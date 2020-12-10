Advertisement

Sun Prairie Police investigate shooting incident, three vehicles damaged by bullets

By Juliana Tornabene
Dec. 9, 2020
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - Three vehicles were damaged after being struck by bullets Wednesday night in what Sun Prairie Police are calling a “targeted shooting” between two cars.

According to a news release, the Sun Prairie Police Department responded to the call of multiple shots fired around 6:45 p.m. at the intersection of West Main Street and Clarmar Drive.

Officials noted that initial investigation shows that this was a “targeted shooting” between occupants of two vehicles, one being a dark colored sedan and the other was a Nissan Pathfinder.

SPD continued, saying the Pathfinder received damage from bullet rounds and the vehicle has been seized by the police department. The dark colored sedan fled the scene, police said.

Sun Prairie Police say that rounds also struck two other vehicles who were not involved in the incident, which appears to be a targeted shooting. A Sun Prairie taxicab was parked in a parking lot of a BP gas station at 1705 West Main Street. There were two people in the cab, but they were hit by any of the bullets.

The second vehicle hit by gunfire was a gray Honda Pilot with two people inside. The Pilot had its back window shot out while it drove westbound on West Main Street, SPD continued, just west of the BP gas station. Neither of the occupants of the Pilot were injured or hit by any stray bullets.

Police also noted that one bullet round struck the BP gas station building.

Sun Prairie officials say they have received no reports of injuries to the occupants of the two vehicles involved, or anyone else.

There are still responding officers working to identify any possible suspect or suspects in this shooting.

This is an ongoing investigation and Sun Prairie Police asked anyone with information on the incident to call their department.

SPD had previously sent out an alert around 7:15 p.m., asking residents to avoid the area of West Main Street and Clarmar Drive due to an active investigation.

Officials noted that the roadway was closed and motorists should take alternate routes.

