Police warn of ‘prowler’ seen peering into Janesville residence

The Janesville Police Department are warning of a man who was seen peering into a home.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 3:01 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Janesville Police are warning the community of a “prowler” after a suspect was seen on camera in the past week peering into a residence.

The Janvesille Police Department said the man was seen between Dec. 2 and Dec. 9 on camera looking into a residence on the 2900 block of Carrousel Lane.

Officials described the suspect as about 20-25 years old, having facial hair and wearing glasses with a thin frame.

The man also wore a hooded sweatshirt, Ecko Unlimited jogging pants and had a lanyard-style keychain hanging out of his right pocket. JPD continued, saying they observed the subject smoking a cigarette.

Anyone with information on this incident should call the Janesville Police Department at 608-757-2244, CrimeStoppers at 608-756-3636, or leave an anonymous tip on the P3 App.

