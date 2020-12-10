Advertisement

Report: Wisconsin school property taxes increase 3.3%

Property Taxes | Photo Credit MGN
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 9:30 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A new report shows that property taxes levied by schools in Wisconsin will go up 3.3%, a smaller increase than in 2019 but still larger than any other year over the past decade.

The Wisconsin Policy Forum released its report on Thursday. Property tax bills get mailed to homeowners this month across Wisconsin and are the single largest tax paid by residents.

Property taxes are also the largest source of funding for schools and other units of local government, including police and fire departments.

The actual increase for each homeowner will vary depending on where they live.

