Rhinelander Police searching for ‘Grinch’ in Christmas light destruction case

Suspect cutting Christmas light strand in Rhinelander
Suspect cutting Christmas light strand in Rhinelander(Rhinelander Police Department)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 10:20 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - The Rhinelander Police Department has obtained video of a suspect destroying Christmas lights. The Rhinelander Police Department has received several complaints of Christmas light strands being cut. The video is from one of the incidents on Nov. 19, just before midnight.

If you have any information, contact the Rhinelander Police Department.

