Search continues for Madison-based pilot who crashed in the Upper Peninsula

Rescue crews have been searching since the plane went down Tuesday
By Nick Viviani
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 9:04 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
DELTA CO., Mich. (WMTV) - The search continues for a Madison-based Wisconsin Air National Guard pilot whose F-16 Fighting Falcon crashed Tuesday night in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

Rescue crews have been combing the Hiawatha National Forest since the military jet went down around 8 p.m. that night. Investigators have not said if they know what caused the aircraft to crash.

On Wednesday, the search included the Civil Air Patrol and a specially equipped Air Force KC-135.

The 115th Fighter Wing, which is based at Truax Field, has not said if the pilot ejected from the aircraft before it crashed just east of Camp 7 Lake Campground along the Delta-Schoolcraft county line.

The F-16 went down in the very remote area during a scheduled training exercise. This is in the northeastern corner of Delta County, near Steuben in Schoolcraft County.

The area where an F-16 crashed Dec. 8, 2020.
The area where an F-16 crashed Dec. 8, 2020.(WLUC)

According to the Delta County Sheriff’s Office, Team Wireless is providing cell phone boosters to assist search and rescue crews. the area being searched has many large and small inland lakes, thick forests and very tall trees.

The National Guard reached out to an NBC15 reporter and late Wednesday afternoon, and said the agency would update media as soon one is available.

“We are a close knit family and when an incident like this occurs, every member in our organization feels it. The safety...

Posted by Wisconsin National Guard on Wednesday, December 9, 2020

NBC15 is still working to gather information on this story. Our sister-station in the Upper Peninsula, WLUC-TV, has a reporter near the scene as the investigation continues there.

