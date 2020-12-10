Advertisement

Starbucks plans to open 22K stores in coming decade

By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 8:51 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
(CNN) - Starbucks is looking to expand in the coming decade.

By 2030, the coffee chain is planning to have 55,000 stores compared to its current 33,000.

These will include new types of stores, like smaller locations, drive-thrus and ones with curbside pickup options.

Starbucks has been struggling since the pandemic started. With employees working from home, commute coffees have been limited.

For stores open at least 13 months, sales fell 9% from June to September, compared to the same period last year.

