UW Health launches new COVID-19 treatments

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With a COVID-19 vaccine on the horizon, UW Health is also launching two new treatments for people who test positive for the virus.

The treatments are given through an IV infusion in an outpatient setting, an could take some of the pressure off hospitals, by decreasing the chance high-risk patients will see severe symptoms.

When Wayne Dorsey got COVID-19, he started showing symptoms right away.

“I had the chills, I had the fever, I had the body aches, those lasted for a couple of days and they were pretty miserable,” Dorsey described.

Dorsey did not have to be hospitalized, but after his diagnosis, UW Health contacted him about participating in a research trial for Regeneron, a possible treatment for the virus.

“I thought yeah, it’d be a great opportunity to advance medicine and participate in research to hopefully make a difference,” Dorsey said. The study was double-blind, meaning Dorsey does not know if he received Regeneron or a placebo, but he was glad to participate.

In November, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted emergency use authorization for Regeneron and another similar treatment, Bamlanivimab.

“They can help decrease both the severity of the illness and the potential for that illness leading to worsening symptoms,” UW Health Chief Clinical Officer Peter Newcomer said of the treatments.

UW Health is now offering both treatments to people with COVID-19 who have not yet shown severe symptoms. Patients must meet certain requirements to be eligible for the treatment, like having another underlying health condition.

“There’s certain criteria for those monoclonal antibodies, things like having one comorbidity for example,” Newcomer described.

The treatments are given to outpatients—patients who have not been hospitalized yet—hopefully keeping them out of the hospital permanently.

“It also may prevent the need for getting put into the ICU and potentially even being on a ventilator,” Newcomer said.

Dorsey added, “It’d be great if we can obviously keep people out of the hospital, keep them at home, keep them healthy.”

If someone does test positive for COVID-19, UW Health recommends reaching out to a clinical or primary care provider as soon as possible to find out whether they are eligible for the new treatments. People can also call UW Health’s hotline at 608-720-3319.

