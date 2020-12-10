Wisconsin drops out of ‘Critically High’ activity level

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Coronavirus activity level for the entire state dropped from the most severe “critically high” level in the Dept. of Health Services latest weekly update. Additionally, one county fell into “high” COVID-19 activity, after weeks where every county’s outbreak activity was far higher than the category’s maximum cutoff.

At one point in November, DHS listed nearly every county as having critically high coronavirus activity, indicating there are more than 1,000 cases over the past two weeks per 100,000 people in the county. In the agency’s latest report, issued Wednesday, that number had fallen to 24 counties.

Forty-seven counties, including most of southern and southwestern Wisconsin, were listed in the very high category, registering between 350 and 1000 cases per 100,000 people.

Waushara Co. came in at 325.1 cases, allowing it to slip to “high” activity. No county is considered to have medium or low activity. (See map at bottom of story)

LATEST NUMBERS:

In its daily update, DHS reported 57 more deaths, which is close to the seven-day rolling average of 55 deaths per day over the past week. While that number is down from three days ago, it is still equal to or higher than any point prior to Thanksgiving.

In all, DHS has recorded 3,944 total deaths in Wisconsin since the pandemic began.

The daily tracker also showed 160 more people were admitted into Wisconsin hospitals, bringing the number of COVID-19 patients across the state to 1,535 people, 326 of whom are in intensive care.

Health officials reported 4,034 new cases Thursday as case spread has remained relatively flat over the past week. The seven-day rolling average ticked down fewer than 100 cases to 3,770 cases per day over the previous week.

Thursday’s new cases still made up nearly a third of all new tests recorded. When noting the decline from November’s peak, DHS Secretary-designee Andrea Palm pointed to the high positivity rate saying it indicated that not enough people are being tested to accurately track the virus.

With the latest cases included, the state has now seen 426,099 total cases. Fewer than one in eight of them are still average, a percentage that has been falling since November when more than 20 percent of all cases were active.

