115th Fighter Wing releases name of pilot who died in crash

Capt. Durwood "Hawk" Jones, 37,
Capt. Durwood "Hawk" Jones, 37,(Wisconsin Air National Guard)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 1:39 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The 115th Fighter Wing has released the name of the Wisconsin Air National Guard pilot who died in Tuesday’s crash during a training session in the Upper Peninsula.

In a Facebook post, the pilot was identified as Capt. Durwood “Hawk” Jones, of Albuquerque, New Mexico. The 37-year-old joined the Air National Guard in 2011 and graduated from F-16 basic qualifying training five years ago.

The Air National Guard noted Jones was a decorated combat veteran, having deployed to Japan and Korea in 2015 and 2017, respectively. He also was deployed to Aghanistan in 2019 as part of Operation Freedom Sentinel.

Today the 115th Fighter Wing identified Capt. Durwood “Hawk” Jones, 37, of Albuquerque, New Mexico, as the pilot who...

Posted by 115th Fighter Wing on Friday, December 11, 2020

