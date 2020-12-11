115th Fighter Wing releases name of pilot who died in crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The 115th Fighter Wing has released the name of the Wisconsin Air National Guard pilot who died in Tuesday’s crash during a training session in the Upper Peninsula.

In a Facebook post, the pilot was identified as Capt. Durwood “Hawk” Jones, of Albuquerque, New Mexico. The 37-year-old joined the Air National Guard in 2011 and graduated from F-16 basic qualifying training five years ago.

The Air National Guard noted Jones was a decorated combat veteran, having deployed to Japan and Korea in 2015 and 2017, respectively. He also was deployed to Aghanistan in 2019 as part of Operation Freedom Sentinel.

