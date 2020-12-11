Advertisement

115th Fighter Wing to issue statement on pilot’s death in Upper Peninsula crash

115th Air National Guard Commander Bart Van Roo delivers statement on death of pilot who...
115th Air National Guard Commander Bart Van Roo delivers statement on death of pilot who crashed Tuesday in Michigan's Upper Peninsula.(WMTV/Curt Lenz)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The commander of the 115th Fighter Wing is scheduled to deliver an update on the death of an F-16 fighter pilot whose plane crashed Tuesday night in the Upper Peninsula.

Col. Bart Van Roo is set to speak around 9 a.m. at news conference outside Truax Field.

The Wisconsin Air National Guard confirmed the pilot’s death Thursday afternoon. The pilot’s name has not been released, per Dept. of Defense policy to withhold the name for 24 hours following the notification of the family.

“We are an extremely close knit group at the fighter wing, and the loss of one of our own brings immeasurable sadness to every member of our organization,” Van Roo said in a statement announcing the pilot’s death.

The F-16, which is based at Truax Field in Madison, went down around 8 p.m. during a training mission in a remote area of the Hiawatha National Forest, in the northeastern corner of Delta County, near Steuben in Schoolcraft County. Investigators have not indicated what caused the jet to crash.

