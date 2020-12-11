A Messy Storm Set to Impact Southern Wisconsin Today and Saturday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - NBC 15 meteorologists have called for a First Alert Day Saturday. Strengthening low pressure over the southern Plains will move rapidly northeastward over the next 36 hours. This low will force moisture northward and result in mainly rain today. We could see a little snow mixing in at the onset of precipitation this morning.

Rain will change to snow overnight with wet, slushy accumulation expected through the morning. (wmtv weather)

Overnight, colder air will fill in on gusty northeasterly winds. Rain will transition to snow overnight with an inch or two of accumulation expected between midnight and 7:00 a.m. An additional inch or two of accumulation is expected Saturday morning with a brief period of intense snow.

Models are coming together a little more as to potential snowfall amounts, but there are still questions as to the exact track this system will take. Due to the narrowness of the accumulating snow band, any deviation from the forecast track could dramatically change the forecast amounts locally. Snowfall totals across southern Wisconsin will range form an inch to five inches by 6:00 p.m. Saturday.

A broad range in snow amounts is expected over southern Wisconsin tonight into Saturday. (wmtv weather)

The National Weather Service has posted a Winter Weather Advisory for a portion of southern Wisconsin. It will be in effect from midnight tonight until 6:00 p.m. Saturday. Wet and slushy accumulation is expected on the roadways through most of Saturday.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from midnight tonight until 6:00 p.m. Saturday (wmtv weather)

