Brewers get Crawford from Dodgers to complete Knebel trade

Leo Crawford
Leo Crawford(MLB)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 3:05 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers have acquired minor league left-handed pitcher Leo Crawford to complete the Dec. 2 trade that sent former All-Star reliever Corey Knebel to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Crawford went 7-4 with a 2.81 ERA and 134 strikeouts in 121 2/3 innings while splitting the 2019 season between the Dodgers’ Single-A affiliate in Rancho Cucamonga and Double-A team in Tulsa. He made 21 starts that year.

There was no minor league season in 2020.

Crawford turns 24 on Feb. 2.

