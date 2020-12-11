County highway departments ready for Friday night snow

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Highway departments have spent most of Fall cleaning & prepping their snow removal equipment. The accumulations have held off for the most part, but that changes tonight. A good portion of south-central Wisconsin will receive 3″-6″+ of snow - with sharp cutoffs to the North and South. As a result, many of the departments are waiting for the snow to stick, but say crews are ready to head out. Here’s what a few counties have done to prepare:

Dane County

60 plows are ready to hit the streets throughout Dane County tonight. They’ll do so as soon as the snow begins accumulating on the roadways. No pre-treating was done since rain soaked the roads this morning. As the snow becomes more steady, the Interstate and the Beltline will be a focus for road crews.

Columbia County

Crews are already scheduled to handle the primary roads (like I-39/90 and Hwy 151) tonight starting at 11 p.m.

Crews will move to secondary roadways (other county highways & local roads) starting at about 4 a.m. Township roads would be plowed closer to 6 or 7 a.m. Only plows will be used since the ground is not frozen. Crews will stop short of clearing gravel drives in the townships since the ground is still warm.

Lafayette County

Salt & brine were loaded onto trucks Friday afternoon. Crews were also out making sure roadways were clear before they start plowing tonight. As the snow comes down, US Hwy 151 in the NW corner of the county as well as WIS Trunk Hwy 11 will be focus areas. Secondary roads will be kept up with as well.

Dodge County

Dodge County has a team of 55 plows ready to hit the roads tonight. They’ve been watching this system and the potential snowfall. They’ll react and dispatch crews as soon as the snow starts sticking. US Hwy 151 is a focus area for plowing crews.

Grant County

Trucks and drivers are ready to cover all of Grant County roadways through 9 p.m. This includes all sections of state & county highways. Brine tanks and salt sheds have been filled. As the snow accumulates overnight, extra attention will be focused over Hwys 151/61 from (Platteville to the Iowa Border) as well as US Hwy 18.

**We know this isn’t a full list of all our counties, just those who we were able to speak with this afternoon. Stay with NBC 15 for the latest weather & road condition updates.**

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.