COVID-19 deaths near 4,000 as average new cases slide

(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 2:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The seven-day rolling average for new COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin hit its second-lowest point since late October on Friday as the state moved closer to another milestone in the number of lives claimed by the virus.

The latest Dept. of Health Services figures show 47 more people have died from complications related to coronavirus. That raised the total number of deaths since the pandemic began to 3,991, just nine short of the 4,000 mark.

If the state were to cross that grim threshold on Saturday, it would mean the state recorded 1,000 COVID-19-related deaths in just three weeks. Just barely a third of the way through December and state health officials have already added 678 names to the states death toll.

DHS numbers indicate an average of 52 people died per day over the past week, which while being down nearly 10 deaths per day from the average at the beginning of the week, it still remains higher than any point prior to mid-November.

The average number of new cases however slipped to 3,628 per day over the past week after health officials recorded 3,858 new cases on Friday, DHS figures indicate.

That’s down over 2,000 cases per day from this time last month when the state was approaching its all time high for new cases per day. DHS records show health officials were recording 5,984 cases per day one month ago. It peaked one week later at over 6,500 cases per day before starting to decline to where it is today.

In all, the agency has tallied 429,957 total cases. Of those, over 50,000 are still considered active.

