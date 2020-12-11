Advertisement

Evers calls schools’ virtual learning decisions ‘messy’

Governor Evers showed his support for Joe Biden with a virtual campaign event for La Crosse...
Governor Evers showed his support for Joe Biden with a virtual campaign event for La Crosse voters Thursday morning.(WEAU)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 7:40 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers says local decisions on whether to do online learning in the face of the pandemic have been “messy” but isn’t offering any advice on what Wisconsin schools should do next semester.

Evers’ administration has left it up to individual school districts to decide whether to hold virtual classes or open for in-person instruction in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

But concerns about the long-term effects of isolation on children and the effectiveness of online learning have been growing as the pandemic lingers.

Asked during a news conference Thursday how schools should approach the second semester, Evers said that the patchwork of decisions to close or remain open has been messy and online learning has resulted in less than “divine” outcomes.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An optical illusion made Blue Mound appear like a mountain towering over Madison. Photo Credit:...
No, that’s not a mountain behind Madison...
Authorities have recovered the body of a missing employee at Didion.
Body of Didion employee recovered from Columbia Co. grain silo
The Jefferson Co. Sheriff's Office has closed U.S. 12 at Hwy. 26 near Fort Atkinson.
Wis. DOJ investigates officer involved death near Fort Atkinson
An F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the Wisconsin Air National Guard's 115th Fighter Wing at...
Search for pilot continues after Wisconsin Air National Guard F-16 crashes in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula
Two children died after a vehicle ran into a Panama City Beach mini-golf course on Front Beach...
Crash at PCB mini-golf course kills two children

Latest News

.
Suspect allegedly knocks on woman’s door, reveals gun through peephole
.
Man accused of exposing himself to Madison Dollar Tree shopper
Details become clearer closer to the weather event.
How weather models work
Dr. Kayley Janssen adds a filter to the filtration manifold. The wastewater sample will be...
Wastewater surveillance leads to early detection of coronavirus