Messy Rain & Snow Tonight into Saturday
A narrow band of snow may drop anywhere from 3″-6″+ of snow in certain portions of south-central Wisconsin.
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Rain & snow arrived ahead of schedule, but accumulations won’t likely stack up until later this evening. As a result, the National Weather Service’s Winter Weather Advisories will begin at 6 p.m. rather than midnight. Rain continues a transition to snow throughout Friday afternoon into the evening.
Afternoon snowfall is melting on contact, but will stack up as the atmosphere and ground temperatures become colder. Snow continues through tomorrow evening. Snow exits after dinnertime Saturday. A light snow flurry or two are possible into early Sunday, but additional accumulation is unlikely.
Highs remain in the 30′s for much of the upcoming week with morning temperatures hovering in the teens. A passing upper-level disturbance may bring a few flurries on Tuesday or Wednesday of next week.
Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.