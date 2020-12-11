Messy Rain & Snow Tonight into Saturday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Rain & snow arrived ahead of schedule, but accumulations won’t likely stack up until later this evening. As a result, the National Weather Service’s Winter Weather Advisories will begin at 6 p.m. rather than midnight. Rain continues a transition to snow throughout Friday afternoon into the evening.

A narrow band of snow may drop 3"-6"+ of snow across a portion of southern Wisconsin. A sharp cutoff in snow totals is likely. (WMTV NBC15)

Afternoon snowfall is melting on contact, but will stack up as the atmosphere and ground temperatures become colder. Snow continues through tomorrow evening. Snow exits after dinnertime Saturday. A light snow flurry or two are possible into early Sunday, but additional accumulation is unlikely.

This weather system will create inconveniences on the roadways. Gusty winds may create blowing snow. Driving may become tricky in areas which see more snowfall (SE of Madison). (WMTV NBC15)

Highs remain in the 30′s for much of the upcoming week with morning temperatures hovering in the teens. A passing upper-level disturbance may bring a few flurries on Tuesday or Wednesday of next week.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.