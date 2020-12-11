Advertisement

Flags to fly at half-staff for 115th Fighter wing pilot who died in crash

Flags will fly at half-staff from Saturday through Friday
Capt. Durwood “Hawk” Jones
Capt. Durwood “Hawk” Jones(Wisconsin Air National Guard)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 5:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Flags across Wisconsin will fly at half-staff for a week starting Saturday to honor the 115th Fighter Wing pilot killed when his F-16 crashed in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan earlier this week.

The Wisconsin Air National Guard identified the pilot Friday as Durwood “Hawk” Jones. The 37-year-old from Albuquerque, New Mexico, was based at Truax Field Air National Guard Base, in Madison.

“Capt. Jones was a decorated combat veteran, a selfless hero serving both at home and abroad, and a caring father, husband, and son,” Gov. Evers said. “Our hearts break for his wife and kids and his family, and Kathy and I join the people of our state in offering our condolences. We will continue to keep them in our thoughts and prayers.”

Having joined the Air National Guard in 2011, Jones had deployed to Japan and Korea in 2015 and 2017, respectively. He was also sent to Afghanistan in 2019 as part of Operation Freedom Sentinel.

“We’re thinking of all of Capt. Jones’ loved ones and his fellow service members in the 115th Fighter Wing and the Wisconsin National Guard,” Evers continued.

Earlier in the day the 115th Fighting Wing’s Bart Van Roo paid tribute to Jones, saying “our sadness over this loss may dissipate, but the scar will never heal”

Jones’ F-16 went down around 8 p.m. during a training mission in a remote area of the Hiawatha National Forest, in the northeastern corner of Delta County, near Steuben in Schoolcraft County. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Flags will lower to half-staff at sunrise on Saturday, December 12, and remain there until sunset on Friday, December 18, according to Gov. Tony Evers executive order.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An optical illusion made Blue Mound appear like a mountain towering over Madison. Photo Credit:...
No, that’s not a mountain behind Madison...
Authorities have recovered the body of a missing employee at Didion.
Body of Didion employee recovered from Columbia Co. grain silo
The Jefferson Co. Sheriff's Office has closed U.S. 12 at Hwy. 26 near Fort Atkinson.
Wis. DOJ investigates officer involved death near Fort Atkinson
An F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the Wisconsin Air National Guard's 115th Fighter Wing at...
115th Fighter Wing confirms death of pilot who crashed in Michigan
An F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the Wisconsin Air National Guard's 115th Fighter Wing at...
Search for pilot continues after Wisconsin Air National Guard F-16 crashes in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula

Latest News

Helping Hands raises money for local food pantry
Helping Hands raises money for local food pantry
UW System to increase testing in spring semester
UW System to increase testing in spring semester
115th Fighter Wing releases name of pilot who died in crash
115th Fighter Wing releases name of pilot who died in crash
COVID-19 pandemic affects winter road care
COVID-19 pandemic affects winter road care
City of Madison plow driver prepares for winter storm
Pandemic impact on winter road care