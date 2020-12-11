Flags to fly at half-staff for 115th Fighter wing pilot who died in crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Flags across Wisconsin will fly at half-staff for a week starting Saturday to honor the 115th Fighter Wing pilot killed when his F-16 crashed in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan earlier this week.

The Wisconsin Air National Guard identified the pilot Friday as Durwood “Hawk” Jones. The 37-year-old from Albuquerque, New Mexico, was based at Truax Field Air National Guard Base, in Madison.

“Capt. Jones was a decorated combat veteran, a selfless hero serving both at home and abroad, and a caring father, husband, and son,” Gov. Evers said. “Our hearts break for his wife and kids and his family, and Kathy and I join the people of our state in offering our condolences. We will continue to keep them in our thoughts and prayers.”

Having joined the Air National Guard in 2011, Jones had deployed to Japan and Korea in 2015 and 2017, respectively. He was also sent to Afghanistan in 2019 as part of Operation Freedom Sentinel.

“We’re thinking of all of Capt. Jones’ loved ones and his fellow service members in the 115th Fighter Wing and the Wisconsin National Guard,” Evers continued.

Earlier in the day the 115th Fighting Wing’s Bart Van Roo paid tribute to Jones, saying “our sadness over this loss may dissipate, but the scar will never heal”

Jones’ F-16 went down around 8 p.m. during a training mission in a remote area of the Hiawatha National Forest, in the northeastern corner of Delta County, near Steuben in Schoolcraft County. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Flags will lower to half-staff at sunrise on Saturday, December 12, and remain there until sunset on Friday, December 18, according to Gov. Tony Evers executive order.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.