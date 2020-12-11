Fort Atkinson man journeys with wife on her uphill battle, from lupus to COVID-19

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As his wife spends another night in the ICU, David Stedman tries to keep his chin up.

It has been more than two weeks that Cheryl Stedman, his wife of 36 years, has felt symptoms of COVID-19. The couple has not talked since Monday, when Cheryl entered the ICU at UW Health’s University Hospital. She has been on a ventilator since then.

“I told her I loved her. She said she loved me,” David said, recalling their last conversation. “You could hear it in her voice a little bit. She was still afraid, a little scared.”

Her body’s defense was not prepared for the novel coronavirus. Doctors diagnosed Cheryl with lupus in 1989, which took a toll on her organs. When her kidneys gave way, she went through five years of dialysis, according to her husband. Finally, in 2016, she got a transplant—a “second chance at life.”

“There isn’t a day go by that we don’t think about her donor. It’s still anonymous to us, but we have certainly written letters to the family because, well, up to this point, she’s had four years,” David said.

While Cheryl got her transplant at the University Hospital, her husband stayed nearby at the Restoring Hope Transplant House. The house, run by longtime friend Cindy Herbst, is a non-profit that offers lodging at low cost to families going through bone marrow, stem cell and organ transplants.

“In a lot of ways the people that have gone through transplant have such a gratitude for living because many of them didn’t have a chance to live without the transplant. I know my husband didn’t,” Herbst said.

Herbst described Cheryl as an “incredible caregiver for herself” but also recounted the moment when her friend learned she would have to go on a ventilator: “She wanted to cry, and then she didn’t know what to say because... ‘Am I going to be brave enough by myself? Am I going to be strong enough by myself?’ I think those are hard things.”

As Cheryl fights through an uphill battle, her loved ones cling to the hope of a long road ahead.

“She’s always had a real strong outlet and said that it’s her mountain to climb and she’s going to reach it every time,” her husband said.

