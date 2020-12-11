Janesville, Sun Prairie declare weather emergencies as snow moves in

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - With the snow beginning to pile up in southern Wisconsin, two cities have already declared weather emergencies to help keep their streets safer and give snowplows room to work.

Several inches of snow are expected to cover many parts of the region, with wide variations expected throughout. Some parts of southern Wisconsin may escape with just an inch or so, while others may see up to five inches. You can track the progress of the storm with our interactive radar and get localized alerts for where you live on the free NBC15 Weather App (Download it for iOS or Android)

No matter how much snow falls, snowplows will be out clearing the roads. The Wisconsin State Patrol is urging drivers to stay safe and give them plenty of space.

Here are the locations that have declared weather emergencies (most text provided by the city):

JANESVILLE:

Starting at 10 a.m. Saturday, all parked vehicles must be removed from city streets until snow and ice control operations are complete. To ensure that you do not receive a parking ticket, please move your vehicle prior to 10:00 AM and keep your vehicle off City streets until they have been completely cleared of ice and snow.

Winter Weather Emergency Parking: The best place to park during a winter weather emergency is in your garage or driveway. If you are unable to park in a driveway or garage, please park in one of the designated following downtown municipal parking lots:

East Wall Street Lot at E Wall Street & N Parker Drive

City Hall Lot at W Wall Street & N Jackson Street

S High Street Lot at W Court Street & S High Street

Hedberg Public Library Lot on Water Street

River/Union Street Lot at S River Street & Union Street

N Parker Drive Parking Ramp at N Parker Drive and E Wall Street

Parking is allowed in any municipal parking lot during a winter weather emergency. Please ensure that vehicles are removed from the parking lots after the emergency has ended to allow for City crews to clear the lots of snow and ice. Fines for parking on the streets during a winter weather emergency are $50. The Police Department may begin issuing tickets to violators before snow and ice control operations begin.

SUN PRAIRIE

Beginning at 3:00 p.m., on Saturday, December 12, and continuing until 6:00 a.m., on Sunday, December 13, a Snow Emergency will be declared.

A Snow Emergency means there is no parking on any City street until 6:00 a.m., on Sunday December 13, 2020 or until the Snow Emergency has been canceled.

Vehicles parked on the street in violation of this ordinance can be ticketed ($50 fine) and may be towed.

