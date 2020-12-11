Lincoln Elementary pivots to virtual learning through start of winter break

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Lincoln Elementary School in Janesville will be switching to virtual learning starting Tuesday through the start of winter break.

The School District of Janesville announced the change Friday, citing the number of students and staff being in quarantine after identifying as close contacts of someone with COVID-19 or testing positive for the virus themselves.

According to the district’s COVID-19 dashboard, there are eight active students in all of the district’s elementary schools with COVID-19 and 21 who are considered close contacts. There are 158 students currently out of school for COVID-19 related issues.

The dashboard also says 13 district elementary school staff have actively tested positive for COVID-19 and 49 people are considered close contacts.

In-person learning will cease on Friday and all students will be sent home with their iPad and charging cord, according to a news release.

The closure will continue through Dec. 22, with the winter holiday break starting the next day. Monday will service as a transition day and online instruction will begin on Tuesday, the district explained.

SDJ noted that students will return to in-person learning on Monday, Jan. 4 2021.

Those who would like to pick up free school meals can go between 7-8 a.m. and again at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. inside Lincoln’s door #2, Monday-Friday once school is in session.

