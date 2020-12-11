Madison Mayor stands by courts ruling against Pres. Trump’s ballot challenges

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway stood by the judge’s decision Friday in ruling against every argument President Trump has made to challenge ballots in the state’s two largest counties.

Reserve Judge Stephen Simanek said the election was properly administered and there was no wrongdoing as the president alleged.

“I am glad these absurd lawsuits against the Wisconsin vote are being knocked down one by one,” Rhodes-Conway said.

The mayor noted that she was glad the ballot boxes the City installed were upheld, along with the Democracy in the Park effort that was also challenged. President Trump’s lawyers argued on Dec. 1 that ballots turned in at this event should not count because they did not follow state laws for establishing absentee poling places.

“Cities are innovating to make voting easier, I find it astounding that some are attempting to stand in the way and make it harder for people to vote,” Rhodes-Conway said.

Biden won Wisconsin by about 20,600 votes, a margin of 0.6% that withstood a Trump-requested recount in the state’s two largest counties, Milwaukee and Dane. Trump did not challenge any ballots cast in the counties he won.

