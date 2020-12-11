Advertisement

Middleton resident receives fake check scam in the mail

The Middleton Police Department are warning of scams Thursday.
The Middleton Police Department are warning of scams Thursday.(Middleton Police Department)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 9:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Middleton Police Department are warning residents Thursday of a scam after a woman received a fake check and directions in the mail with what to do with it.

Middleton Police say the woman knew it was a scam and did not fall for it.

Police advised that if anyone ever tells you to deposit a check, withdraw money and sent it to someone, that is a scam. Middleton PD also warned that when a check turns out to be fake, the bank will want the money back.

They also noted that if someone tells you to buy giftcards and share the pin number, that is also a scam. Once the scammer has the pin number, MPD explained that they will have all the money from the cards too.

Middleton Police ask if that if anyone gets offers like these, do not respond. People should report these incidents to the FTC. If people did get scammed out of money, they can report it to the Middleton Police Department or their local law enforcement agency.

Officers say while there are some legitimate “mystery shopping opportunities,” many are just scams that will take your money.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An optical illusion made Blue Mound appear like a mountain towering over Madison. Photo Credit:...
No, that’s not a mountain behind Madison...
Authorities have recovered the body of a missing employee at Didion.
Body of Didion employee recovered from Columbia Co. grain silo
The Jefferson Co. Sheriff's Office has closed U.S. 12 at Hwy. 26 near Fort Atkinson.
Wis. DOJ investigates officer involved death near Fort Atkinson
An F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the Wisconsin Air National Guard's 115th Fighter Wing at...
Search for pilot continues after Wisconsin Air National Guard F-16 crashes in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula
Two children died after a vehicle ran into a Panama City Beach mini-golf course on Front Beach...
Crash at PCB mini-golf course kills two children

Latest News

Wisconsin Department of Transportation
WisDOT announces new special license plates
SYH campaign continues through Dec. 31
SYH campaign continues through Dec. 31
Car was owners detail thousands in damage after break-ins
Car was owners detail thousands in damage after break-ins
Fort Atkinson man journeys with wife on her uphill battle, from lupus to COVID-19
Fort Atkinson man journeys with wife on her uphill battle, from lupus to COVID-19