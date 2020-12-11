Middleton resident receives fake check scam in the mail

MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Middleton Police Department are warning residents Thursday of a scam after a woman received a fake check and directions in the mail with what to do with it.

Middleton Police say the woman knew it was a scam and did not fall for it.

Police advised that if anyone ever tells you to deposit a check, withdraw money and sent it to someone, that is a scam. Middleton PD also warned that when a check turns out to be fake, the bank will want the money back.

They also noted that if someone tells you to buy giftcards and share the pin number, that is also a scam. Once the scammer has the pin number, MPD explained that they will have all the money from the cards too.

Middleton Police ask if that if anyone gets offers like these, do not respond. People should report these incidents to the FTC. If people did get scammed out of money, they can report it to the Middleton Police Department or their local law enforcement agency.

Officers say while there are some legitimate “mystery shopping opportunities,” many are just scams that will take your money.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.