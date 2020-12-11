More than 70 COVID-19 cases reported at the Rock Co. jail

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - More than 70 Rock Co. inmates tested positive for COVID-19 over the past week, the Sheriff’s Office reported in an update about the outbreak.

That number could still increase significantly, with the Sheriff’s Office noting nearly 100 tests still outstanding and a vast majority of tests recorded so far having come back positive. According to its numbers, 71 of the 118 tests for which the Sheriff’s Office has results were positive.

In all, it stated 217 inmates have been tested. The Sheriff’s Office added that it has secured enough tests to offer one to everyone currently housed at the jail.

Earlier this week, Sheriff Troy Knudson explained the first two inmates reported mild symptoms Tuesday and were immediately separated from the rest of the population. Tests conducted on them, as well as a third person, were positive.

Two of the inmates who tested positive have been released, the Sheriff’s Office confirmed. NBC15 has asked if any of the later inmates who were tested have been released and we will update this story if any new information becomes available.

Knudson added that the Sheriff’s Office has reached out to the Rock Co. Health Dept. about the situation and the jail is continuing with its extensive cleaning protocols.

