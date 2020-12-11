Advertisement

More than 70 COVID-19 cases reported at the Rock Co. jail

99 more tests are still outstanding
(Pixabay)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 10:46 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - More than 70 Rock Co. inmates tested positive for COVID-19 over the past week, the Sheriff’s Office reported in an update about the outbreak.

That number could still increase significantly, with the Sheriff’s Office noting nearly 100 tests still outstanding and a vast majority of tests recorded so far having come back positive. According to its numbers, 71 of the 118 tests for which the Sheriff’s Office has results were positive.

In all, it stated 217 inmates have been tested. The Sheriff’s Office added that it has secured enough tests to offer one to everyone currently housed at the jail.

Earlier this week, Sheriff Troy Knudson explained the first two inmates reported mild symptoms Tuesday and were immediately separated from the rest of the population. Tests conducted on them, as well as a third person, were positive.

Two of the inmates who tested positive have been released, the Sheriff’s Office confirmed. NBC15 has asked if any of the later inmates who were tested have been released and we will update this story if any new information becomes available.

Knudson added that the Sheriff’s Office has reached out to the Rock Co. Health Dept. about the situation and the jail is continuing with its extensive cleaning protocols.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An optical illusion made Blue Mound appear like a mountain towering over Madison. Photo Credit:...
No, that’s not a mountain behind Madison...
Authorities have recovered the body of a missing employee at Didion.
Body of Didion employee recovered from Columbia Co. grain silo
The Jefferson Co. Sheriff's Office has closed U.S. 12 at Hwy. 26 near Fort Atkinson.
Wis. DOJ investigates officer involved death near Fort Atkinson
An F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the Wisconsin Air National Guard's 115th Fighter Wing at...
Search for pilot continues after Wisconsin Air National Guard F-16 crashes in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula
An F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the Wisconsin Air National Guard's 115th Fighter Wing at...
115th Fighter Wing confirms death of pilot who crashed in Michigan

Latest News

Protesters in Madison tear down the "Forward" statue near the capitol building.
Wisconsin gets $60,000 to restore Capitol statues
Name released of Janesville woman killed in fiery crash
Joe Biden and President Donald Trump
Wisconsin state court judge rules against Trump lawsuit
115th Fighter Wing commander on pilot’s death in Upper Peninsula crash