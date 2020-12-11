Motorcyclist dies following Sauk Co. crash

TROY, Wis. (WMTV) - A motorcyclist has died Thursday afternoon after crashing in the Town of Troy.

The Sauk County Communications Center received a report at 3:35 p.m. that a motorcycle had crashed on State Highway 60, east of Round River Trail in the Town of Troy.

Sauk County Sheriff Chip Meister says that initial investigation and witness accounts show that a 2007 Harley Davidson Electra Glide motorcycle was traveling eastbound on State Highway 60 along a sweeping curve in the road. The motorcycle went off the road into the gravel shoulder, then overturned in the south side ditch.

Meister continued, saying the driver of the motorcycle was thrown off of it. Officials attempted lifesaving measures, but were unsuccessful. The operator of the motorcycle died as a result of their injuries during the crash, Meister noted.

The name of the victim will be withheld until the family is notified, Meister added.

The driver was also wearing a helmet and protective clothing at the time of the crash.

The sheriff’s office explained that this crash is still under investigation.

The Sauk County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Sauk Prairie Ambulance Service, Sauk City Fire Department, UW MedFlight, Sauk County Coroner’s Office and Everett’s Towing.

