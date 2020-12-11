Name released of Janesville woman killed in fiery crash

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Rock Co. Medical Examiner Office released the name of the 41-year-old Janesville woman who died in a fiery crash Tuesday afternoon.

The Medical Examiner Office identified her as Kristin S. Butler and confirmed she died from injuries sustained in the wreck.

According to Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called around 3 p.m. Tuesday to a single car wreck on South Van Allen Road, just north of East Maple Lane in the La Prairie Township.

The Sheriff’s Office’s initial investigation indicated Butler was heading south on South Van Allen Road when her SUV went off the road and into the ditch where it struck a tree. The SUV then caught fire and was consumed in flames, investigators said.

The Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office and Medical Examiner’s Office are continuing to investigate the cause of the wreck.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.