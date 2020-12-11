Advertisement

Name released of Janesville woman killed in fiery crash

(WCAX)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 11:23 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Rock Co. Medical Examiner Office released the name of the 41-year-old Janesville woman who died in a fiery crash Tuesday afternoon.

The Medical Examiner Office identified her as Kristin S. Butler and confirmed she died from injuries sustained in the wreck.

According to Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called around 3 p.m. Tuesday to a single car wreck on South Van Allen Road, just north of East Maple Lane in the La Prairie Township.

The Sheriff’s Office’s initial investigation indicated Butler was heading south on South Van Allen Road when her SUV went off the road and into the ditch where it struck a tree. The SUV then caught fire and was consumed in flames, investigators said.

The Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office and Medical Examiner’s Office are continuing to investigate the cause of the wreck.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An optical illusion made Blue Mound appear like a mountain towering over Madison. Photo Credit:...
No, that’s not a mountain behind Madison...
Authorities have recovered the body of a missing employee at Didion.
Body of Didion employee recovered from Columbia Co. grain silo
The Jefferson Co. Sheriff's Office has closed U.S. 12 at Hwy. 26 near Fort Atkinson.
Wis. DOJ investigates officer involved death near Fort Atkinson
An F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the Wisconsin Air National Guard's 115th Fighter Wing at...
Search for pilot continues after Wisconsin Air National Guard F-16 crashes in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula
An F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the Wisconsin Air National Guard's 115th Fighter Wing at...
115th Fighter Wing confirms death of pilot who crashed in Michigan

Latest News

Protesters in Madison tear down the "Forward" statue near the capitol building.
Wisconsin gets $60,000 to restore Capitol statues
Joe Biden and President Donald Trump
Wisconsin state court judge rules against Trump lawsuit
More than 70 COVID-19 cases reported at the Rock Co. jail
115th Fighter Wing commander on pilot’s death in Upper Peninsula crash