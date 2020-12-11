Restaurants face dire situation as pandemic looms, waiting for relief

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Many businesses are dealing with low sales, lack of foot traffic, and facing a decision. They can tough it our or close down on their dreams.

One of the hardest sectors hit are local restaurants. According to a survey , more than 40 percent of Wisconsin’s restaurants are in danger of closing.

“We’ve entered, as we go into the colder months here, a situation that is 100 percent not sustainable,” says Dan Fox, Owner and Executive Chef at Heritage Tavern in Madison. “We’re receiving zero federal aid, whatever PPP came or disaster relief loan, that has long gone for all owners in town. I can speak for many, many of us that we are not going to be here, in spring, without some kind of aid.”

Fox says on a typical Friday night, he would have more than 100 reservations, on Dec. 11 he only has six. He says its hard to support his 35 employees and keep them moving during this pandemic.

Alex Lindenmeyer, Co-Owner of Short Stack Eatery, is in the same boat. Downtown restaurants bank on events and shows for revenue, and with COVID-19 restrictions, that isn’t happening.

“I think what people don’t realize the amount of employees this industry employs,” says Lindenmeyer. “There are so many independently owned restaurants in this city, that’s pretty small. The economic impact of all those people being out of work, I don’t think we can grasp what that looks like.”

Both Lindenmeyer and Fox are trying to continue paying their employees to help support them and keep them stable.

They say what people can do right now is to think about their neighborhood, and check in with their local eateries. They want people to keep their dollars local, whether its buying gift cards and ordering take-out if possible.

