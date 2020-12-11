Sheriff: Fleeing driver crosses Monroe Co. creek and rolls vehicle

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Thursday afternoon chase outside of Tomah ended when the fleeing vehicle went off the road, crossed a creek, and rolled over, according to the Monroe Co. Sheriff’s Office.

Neither person in the vehicle were injured when it wrecked. The driver, identified as Dominic Olsen, was taken into custody and booked on counts of OWI, Fleeing, and second degree recklessly endangering safety.

The Sheriff’s Office reported receiving multiple calls around 3:30 p.m. Thursday from people who reported seeing a vehicle weaving through traffic at a high rate of speed, striking street signs as well as other vehicles.

Because of the severity of the reports, deputies teamed up with Tomah police officers to track down the vehicle, eventually spotting it as it exited the interstate onto Hwy. 131, south of Tomah.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the 26-year-old Wilson, who lives in Warrens, lost control of the vehicle on Co. Road M and it cut through the field and a creek before crashing.

The passenger was released at the scene.

