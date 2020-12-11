Suspect allegedly knocks on woman’s door, reveals gun through peephole

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison resident looked out the peephole of her door Wednesday afternoon after hearing a knock to see a man holding up a gun from under his sweatshirt.

The Madison Police Department says the woman heard a knock around 1 p.m. on her apartment door on the 1600 block of Fordem Avenue. When she looked out of her peephole, she saw a stranger.

According to an incident report, the man then lifted up his sweatshirt to show him a gun and told her to let him in.

MPD continued, saying the woman backed away from the door and immediately called police. She told MPD she “wasn’t going to put my life at risk by standing at the door.”

MPD noted that they were able to clear the apartment building, but they did not locate the suspect. MPD also did not provide a description of the suspect.

