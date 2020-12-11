Advertisement

Suspect allegedly knocks on woman’s door, reveals gun through peephole

.
.(WMTV)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 7:22 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison resident looked out the peephole of her door Wednesday afternoon after hearing a knock to see a man holding up a gun from under his sweatshirt.

The Madison Police Department says the woman heard a knock around 1 p.m. on her apartment door on the 1600 block of Fordem Avenue. When she looked out of her peephole, she saw a stranger.

According to an incident report, the man then lifted up his sweatshirt to show him a gun and told her to let him in.

MPD continued, saying the woman backed away from the door and immediately called police. She told MPD she “wasn’t going to put my life at risk by standing at the door.”

MPD noted that they were able to clear the apartment building, but they did not locate the suspect. MPD also did not provide a description of the suspect.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An optical illusion made Blue Mound appear like a mountain towering over Madison. Photo Credit:...
No, that’s not a mountain behind Madison...
Authorities have recovered the body of a missing employee at Didion.
Body of Didion employee recovered from Columbia Co. grain silo
The Jefferson Co. Sheriff's Office has closed U.S. 12 at Hwy. 26 near Fort Atkinson.
Wis. DOJ investigates officer involved death near Fort Atkinson
An F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the Wisconsin Air National Guard's 115th Fighter Wing at...
Search for pilot continues after Wisconsin Air National Guard F-16 crashes in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula
Two children died after a vehicle ran into a Panama City Beach mini-golf course on Front Beach...
Crash at PCB mini-golf course kills two children

Latest News

Governor Evers showed his support for Joe Biden with a virtual campaign event for La Crosse...
Evers calls schools’ virtual learning decisions ‘messy’
.
Man accused of exposing himself to Madison Dollar Tree shopper
Details become clearer closer to the weather event.
How weather models work
Dr. Kayley Janssen adds a filter to the filtration manifold. The wastewater sample will be...
Wastewater surveillance leads to early detection of coronavirus