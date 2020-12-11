Mental health specialists give tips on eliminating stigma around mental health

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - In an effort to support children struggling with mental health disorders, the Office of Children’s Mental Health has compiled a fact sheet—outlining ways the community can help eliminate stigma.

Children and adults are stigmatized when they are stereotyped or discriminated against for struggling with mental health challenges. Those who believe the negative messages they hear are at risk for a lower quality of life, according to the office.

Additionally, stigma can impact the way children receive mental health care. The office says experiencing shame associated with mental health challenges can worsen symptoms.

The fact sheet offers ways the community, schools and providers can make a difference.

Parents are encouraged to educate themselves and talk with their children about mental health disorders. Schools can foster a more accepting environment by improving staff and student mental health literacy to combat stereotypical language. Also, the office says policymakers can increase accessibility by locating gaps in compliance with mental health parity laws.

Other fact sheets on topics affecting children’s mental health in Wisconsin can be found here.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.