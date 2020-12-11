Advertisement

Uber CEO asks Evers to prioritize app-based workers in COVID-19 vaccine dispersal

CEO Dara Khosrowshahi says 14,600 people in Wisconsin have earned money on the Uber app during the pandemic.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 10, 2020
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The CEO of Uber is asking Governor Tony Evers to consider app-based workers as essential and prioritize them when considering who gets the COVID-19 vaccine.

CEO Dara Khosrowshahi noted in a letter to the governor that 14,600 people in Wisconsin have earned money on the Uber app during the pandemic.

Khosrowshahi argued that public health experts have recognized that rideshare drivers and food deliver service workers, including those 14,600 Wisconsinites, should receive prioritized access as frontline workers to the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Over the last nine months, these workers have been a lifeline to their communities,” said Khosrowshahi.

The CEO recognized that there will be millions of people that need to be immunized once the vaccine becomes available and noted that Uber has worked in partnership with state and local governments nationwide to support pandemic response efforts.

He also offered assistance to the State of Wisconsin with distributing vaccines.

“We also believe that we can use our technology to remove transportation barriers faced by individuals who will need to travel to their vaccination appointments, especially those in higher risk groups and in communities of color, which have borne the disproportionate brunt of this pandemic,” he said.

On Thursday, a US panel of experts gave their recommendation on the Pfizer vaccine, saying it was ready for widespread public use in those aged 16 or older. Shots could begin within days, depending on how quickly the Food and Drug Administration signs off, as expected, on the expert committee’s recommendation.

