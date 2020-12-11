University of Wisconsin modifying holiday breaks due to COVID

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -

The holiday season typically involves plenty of travel for college students, planning trips to see family over the Thanksgiving and Christmas breaks, a schedule that looks drastically different during a pandemic year.

For students at the University of Wisconsin, the plan for the way breaks are handled are changed drastically for the 2020 holiday season. Students living on campus who went home for Thanksgiving stayed home, finishing the fall semester virtually, returning to the campus for the spring semester.

Facility at the university are preparing to roll out new testing protocols for the spring semester, following a fall semester that presented a big learning curve.

Students living on-campus and off-campus will now be required to test twice throughout the week, and the campus will also release an app that will track testing for students, reminding them of test appointments needed throughout the semester.

It is a big difference from the weekly testing required for just students living on-campus during the fall semester, but Director of Marketing and Communications for UW, Meredith McGlone, says that it is a move to protect those attending the school along with the surrounding community.

The University of Wisconsin has over 30,000 students living in off-campus housing, and starting this spring, those students will be subject to weekly testing.

