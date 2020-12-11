Advertisement

University of Wisconsin modifying holiday breaks due to COVID

Pedestrians and students walk across Bascom Hill at the University of Wisconsin-Madison as the...
Pedestrians and students walk across Bascom Hill at the University of Wisconsin-Madison as the tree foliage begins to take on a golden hue during autumn on Nov. 3, 2016. At top, red and white banners featuring an iconic W and the phrase &amp;quot;All Ways Forward&amp;quot; adorn the exterior columns of Bascom Hall. (Photo by Jeff Miler/UW-Madison)(WSAW)
By Colton Molesky
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 8:45 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -

The holiday season typically involves plenty of travel for college students, planning trips to see family over the Thanksgiving and Christmas breaks, a schedule that looks drastically different during a pandemic year.

For students at the University of Wisconsin, the plan for the way breaks are handled are changed drastically for the 2020 holiday season. Students living on campus who went home for Thanksgiving stayed home, finishing the fall semester virtually, returning to the campus for the spring semester.

Facility at the university are preparing to roll out new testing protocols for the spring semester, following a fall semester that presented a big learning curve.

Students living on-campus and off-campus will now be required to test twice throughout the week, and the campus will also release an app that will track testing for students, reminding them of test appointments needed throughout the semester.

It is a big difference from the weekly testing required for just students living on-campus during the fall semester, but Director of Marketing and Communications for UW, Meredith McGlone, says that it is a move to protect those attending the school along with the surrounding community.

The University of Wisconsin has over 30,000 students living in off-campus housing, and starting this spring, those students will be subject to weekly testing.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An optical illusion made Blue Mound appear like a mountain towering over Madison. Photo Credit:...
No, that’s not a mountain behind Madison...
Authorities have recovered the body of a missing employee at Didion.
Body of Didion employee recovered from Columbia Co. grain silo
The Jefferson Co. Sheriff's Office has closed U.S. 12 at Hwy. 26 near Fort Atkinson.
Wis. DOJ investigates officer involved death near Fort Atkinson
An F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the Wisconsin Air National Guard's 115th Fighter Wing at...
Search for pilot continues after Wisconsin Air National Guard F-16 crashes in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula
Two children died after a vehicle ran into a Panama City Beach mini-golf course on Front Beach...
Crash at PCB mini-golf course kills two children

Latest News

115th Air National Guard Commander Bart Van Roo delivers statement on death of pilot who...
115th Fighter Wing to issue statement on pilot’s death in Upper Peninsula crash
Rain will change to snow overnight with wet, slushy accumulation expected through the morning.
A Messy Storm Set to Impact Southern Wisconsin Today and Saturday
Woman accused of attacking another woman shot by police in Wauwatosa
Wisconsin Department of Transportation
WisDOT announces new special license plates