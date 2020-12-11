UW System to regularly test students, staff during spring semester

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - UW System residential undergraduate students will be tested for COVID-19 at least once per week during the spring 2021 semester, UW System President Tommy Thompson announced Friday.

The increase in testing will also apply to all non-residential students, faculty and staff who will all be tested at least once every two weeks. Faculty and staff who do not work on campus will not need to be tested under these rules.

According to a news release, UW Madison does not apply to this requirement because they are creating their own testing program.

Thompson continued, saying that implementation of the testing plan will be managed by each university. He also noted that studies have shown regular testing makes a significant impact to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

“We have demonstrated at our universities, where the positivity rate has hovered around 3 percent for weeks, that routine testing is a difference maker,” Thompson said. “The UW System’s testing program has been pivotal toward ensuring a successful in-person fall semester, and we will do even more this spring given how well it has gone.”

He also spoke of how proud he was of their students, who have faced challenges from COVID-19 this past semester.

