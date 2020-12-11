Advertisement

Woman accused of attacking another woman shot by police in Wauwatosa

Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 5:28 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
WAUWATOSA, Wis. (WMTV) - An investigation is now underway in Wauwatosa after a police officer shot a woman Thursday night.

Wauwatosa police say they were called to a report of a woman violently attacking another woman around 9:15 Thursday night near Harwood Avenue and University Avenue.

Police say when the officer arrived “an altercation occurred and shots were fired by responding officer”.

We don’t know the exact circumstances leading up to the shooting and we don’t know the status of the woman who was shot and taken to the hospital.

Tensions have been high in recent months between the Wauwatosa Police Department and the community. Officer Joseph Mensah shot and killed three people in a span of five years. He was cleared of any wrongdoing in all three cases but protests erupted against Mensah as people were calling for his firing. Mensah eventually resigned.

Stay with nbc15.com for updates on this developing story.

