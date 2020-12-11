Advertisement

Wisconsin Electoral College to assign votes to President-elect Biden

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 2:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin’s Electoral College members will meet on Monday, Dec. 14 to officially assign the state’s 10 electoral votes to President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

Gov. Tony Evers noted Friday that this vote is consistent with the candidates who received a plurality of Wisconsin’s popular votes during the Nov. 3 General Election.

Gov. Evers certified Wisconsin’s election results and the slate of electors for Biden and Harris on Nov. 30.

Attendance at the electoral college vote will be limited due to COVID-19 and public health recommendations. According to a news release, attendees will be required to wear face masks and social distance.

The meeting will begin at noon in the Wisconsin State Capitol. It will also be streamed live on WisconsinEye.

Also on Friday, President Donald Trump lost a Wisconsin lawsuit seeking to disqualify more than 221,000 ballots and overturn his loss to Democrat Joe Biden in the battleground state, the latest in a string of legal defeats.

Reserve Judge Stephen Simanek ruled against every argument Trump made challenging ballots in the state’s two largest counties, saying the election was properly administered and there was no wrongdoing as the president alleged.

