Wisconsin gets $60,000 to restore Capitol statues

The statues are expected to be reinstalled next summer.
Protesters in Madison tear down the "Forward" statue near the capitol building.
Protesters in Madison tear down the "Forward" statue near the capitol building.(WEAU)
By Scott Bauer
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 11:48 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin has received $60,000 in federal grants to pay for the restoration of two statues outside the state Capitol that were torn down and damaged by protesters this summer.

Gov. Tony Evers announced the grants on Friday. The money will go toward restoring and reinstalling the statues of Col. Hans Christian Heg and “Forward.”

“I look forward to not only getting Col. Heg and Forward back up on their feet at the Capitol, but also exploring new options to make the Capitol grounds a more accurate reflection of our state’s diversity and history,” Evers said.

Protesters in June broke off a leg and tore the head off the 9-foot-6-inch tall Heg statue. The 7-foot “Forward” statue was scratched and dented and one of its fingers was broken off.

The statues are expected to be reinstalled next summer.

Evers established a committee to work on a proposal to erect a statue honoring Black leader and office holder Vel Phillips.

The grants are being provided by the National Endowment for the Humanities and the National Endowment for the Arts.

